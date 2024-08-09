videoDetails

Deshhit: Will give shelter if they come to our door - Mamata Banerjee on Bangladesh crisis

Sonam | Updated: Aug 09, 2024, 12:10 AM IST

Deshhit: You will remember, a few days ago, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee had said that she can open her doors for Bangladeshi refugees. At that time Sheikh Hasina was the Prime Minister of Bangladesh and her police was firing bullets on the protesting students. But since Hasina's coup, Mamata Banerjee has been silent on the Bangladesh issue. But now BJP has made a prediction about her. BJP leader Dilip Ghosh has predicted that the Bangladeshi infiltrators whom Didi is sheltering today will one day attack her neck.