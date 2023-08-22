trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2652361
Deshhit: With the landing of Chandrayaan-3, India will create history in space

|Updated: Aug 22, 2023, 08:08 PM IST
chandrayaan 3 landing live update: With the landing on the moon, India will create history in space. Explain that with the success of Chandrayaan-3, the world's trust in Indian scientists and ISRO will increase. At the same time, this will further accelerate India's space mission. Along with this, India's mission like Sun and Mars will get more momentum.
