trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2639068
NewsVideos
videoDetails

Deshhit: Women are not safe under Mamta's rule! Law and order stalled in Bengal

|Updated: Jul 22, 2023, 08:16 PM IST
A video from West Bengal has gone viral, leading to a war of words between BJP and TMC. Earlier this week, two women were stripped and assaulted in Malda district of the state. Now BJP's IT cell chief Amit Malviya has targeted the Mamta government by tweeting.
Cre Trending Videos

All Videos

'In Historic Move' US President Joe Biden Chooses Lisa Franchetti As 1st Female To Lead US Navy
play icon1:44
'In Historic Move' US President Joe Biden Chooses Lisa Franchetti As 1st Female To Lead US Navy
Deshhit: Seema Haider confuses India-Pakistan
play icon11:34
Deshhit: Seema Haider confuses India-Pakistan
IND vs WI, 2nd Test: Virat Kohli Shatters Multiple Records With 76th Century In 500th Int. Match
play icon1:38
IND vs WI, 2nd Test: Virat Kohli Shatters Multiple Records With 76th Century In 500th Int. Match
Breaking News: 15-day ultimatum to remove Bengali Market and Takiya Babbar Shah Masjid
play icon3:42
Breaking News: 15-day ultimatum to remove Bengali Market and Takiya Babbar Shah Masjid
Gujarat Flood: Rains from Gujarat to Maharashtra increase trouble, flood-like situation in Navsari
play icon2:4
Gujarat Flood: Rains from Gujarat to Maharashtra increase trouble, flood-like situation in Navsari
CRE Recommended Videos

Trending Videos

'In Historic Move' US President Joe Biden Chooses Lisa Franchetti As 1st Female To Lead US Navy
play icon1:44
'In Historic Move' US President Joe Biden Chooses Lisa Franchetti As 1st Female To Lead US Navy
Deshhit: Seema Haider confuses India-Pakistan
play icon11:34
Deshhit: Seema Haider confuses India-Pakistan
IND vs WI, 2nd Test: Virat Kohli Shatters Multiple Records With 76th Century In 500th Int. Match
play icon1:38
IND vs WI, 2nd Test: Virat Kohli Shatters Multiple Records With 76th Century In 500th Int. Match
Breaking News: 15-day ultimatum to remove Bengali Market and Takiya Babbar Shah Masjid
play icon3:42
Breaking News: 15-day ultimatum to remove Bengali Market and Takiya Babbar Shah Masjid
Gujarat Flood: Rains from Gujarat to Maharashtra increase trouble, flood-like situation in Navsari
play icon2:4
Gujarat Flood: Rains from Gujarat to Maharashtra increase trouble, flood-like situation in Navsari
Bengal tribal women tortured,Two tribal women stripped naked in Bengal,BJP vs TMC,Trinamool Congress,Manipur sexual violence video,Manipur tribal women sexual harassment,Bengal latest new,West Bengal,Mamata Banerjee,manipur incident,BJP,violence,Breaking News,trending news,big news live,