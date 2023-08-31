trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2656127
Deshhit: World's eyes on Solar mission Aditya L1, ISRO's Suryaan will launch after 40 hours

|Updated: Aug 31, 2023, 07:40 PM IST
Deshhit: The world's eye is on India's solar mission Aditya L1, ISRO's Suryaan will happen after the next 40 hours. The countrymen are eagerly waiting for the launch of Suryaan. Before this, 22 missions have been sent to the Sun from all over the world, out of which NASA alone has sent 14 missions to the Sun.
Congress spokesperson said- 'We gave 8 percent growth rate to this government, and this government destroyed it'
Congress spokesperson said- 'We gave 8 percent growth rate to this government, and this government destroyed it'
Taal Thok ke: BJP spokesperson said - Parliament session is about to start and news is published abroad.
Taal Thok ke: BJP spokesperson said - Parliament session is about to start and news is published abroad.
Rahul Gandhi's press conference on Adani case, three questions raised about Adani
Rahul Gandhi's press conference on Adani case, three questions raised about Adani
Congress on Adani: Congress attack on OCCRP report – PM crossed limits to save friend
Congress on Adani: Congress attack on OCCRP report – PM crossed limits to save friend
Pragyan Rover viral video: Pragyan Rover suddenly applied brakes after seeing a crater in front of the moon
Pragyan Rover viral video: Pragyan Rover suddenly applied brakes after seeing a crater in front of the moon

