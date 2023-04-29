हिन्दी
English
मराठी
বাংলা
தமிழ்
മലയാളം
ગુજરાતી
తెలుగు
ಕನ್ನಡ
ଓଡ଼ିଶା
Business
Tech
World
Health
NEWS
VIDEOS
PHOTOS
Web Stories
Logout
Sign In
Logout
GO
Live TV
IPL 2023
Latest
India
Ahmedabad
Bengaluru
Chennai
Hyderabad
Kolkata
Mumbai
Pune
MY MONEY
Cricket
Entertainment
Hollywood
Music
Bollywood
Television
Regional
Movie Review
Sports
Football
Tennis
Badminton
Other Sports
Lifestyle
Relationship
Travel
Food & Recipes
Fashion
Culture
Spirituality
Business
Economy
Markets
Companies
Real Estate
International Business
Personal Finance
Automobile
World
Asia
Africa
Americas
Australia-Oceania
Europe
Mobility
Viral
Diabytes
Technology
Gadget
Gaming
Internet & Social Media
Apps
Mobile
Games
Live TV
IPL 2023
Latest
India
MY MONEY
Cricket
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Business
World
Mobility
Viral
Diabytes
Technology
Games
NEW
Live TV
IPL 2023
Latest
India
MY MONEY
Cricket
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Business
World
Mobility
Viral
Diabytes
Technology
Games
X
News
Videos
videoDetails
Deshhit: Yogi Raj in UP!
Yashwant Bhaskar
|
Updated:
Apr 29, 2023, 08:24 PM IST
In the Gangster Act case, the MP-MLA court has sentenced Mukhtar Ansari to 10 years imprisonment. BSP MP Afzal Ansari has been convicted and sentenced to 4 years.
×
All Videos
From Mayer's Huge Six To Atharva Taide's Fighting Knock: Top 3 Talking Points From PBKS vs LSG Game
4:49
DNA: Non-Stop News: April 29, 2023
UAE astronaut Sultan AlNeyadi scripts history, becomes first Arab to take spacewalk
42:50
Baat Pate Ki: PM Modi targeted Congress fiercely
5:56
DC vs SRH IPL 2023: Delhi will show dominance or Hyderabad will win?
Trending Videos
From Mayer's Huge Six To Atharva Taide's Fighting Knock: Top 3 Talking Points From PBKS vs LSG Game
4:49
DNA: Non-Stop News: April 29, 2023
UAE astronaut Sultan AlNeyadi scripts history, becomes first Arab to take spacewalk
42:50
Baat Pate Ki: PM Modi targeted Congress fiercely
5:56
DC vs SRH IPL 2023: Delhi will show dominance or Hyderabad will win?
Mukhtar Ansari,mukhtar ansari news,mafia mukhtar ansari,mukhtar ansari latest news,mukhtar ansari case,bahubali mukhtar ansari,mukhtar ansari jail,mukhtar ansari cases,mukhtar ansari news today,mukhtar ansari up don,gangster Mukhtar Ansari,mukhtar ansari bahubali,don mukhtar ansari,mukhtar ansari son,mukhtar ansari don,mukhtar ansari wife,mukhtar ansari ka kafila,mukhtar ansari ka news,mukhtar ansari live news,10 years jail to mukhtar,