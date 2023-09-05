trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2657954
NewsVideos
videoDetails

Devkinandan Thakur angry over Udhayanidhi's statement on Sanatan

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Sep 05, 2023, 12:16 AM IST
Narrator Devkinandan Thakur said that Udhayanidhi has given this controversial statement in the name of power. If his father and party had not been in power, he would not have had the courage to insult Sanatan. Devkinandan Thakur said, there is an attempt to garner votes by targeting Hindu religion.
Follow Us

All Videos

Terrorists are now selling drugs in Kashmir!
play icon13:18
Terrorists are now selling drugs in Kashmir!
Principals give their salaries for children's education
play icon2:22
Principals give their salaries for children's education
Kasam Samvidhan Ki: Is China hiding its 'face'?
play icon32:52
Kasam Samvidhan Ki: Is China hiding its 'face'?
DNA: Why did Xi Jinping 'run away' from G20?
play icon11:14
DNA: Why did Xi Jinping 'run away' from G20?
Asia Cup 2023: Gautam Gambhir Breaks Silence On The 'Dhoni - Kohli Chants' Video
play icon3:37
Asia Cup 2023: Gautam Gambhir Breaks Silence On The 'Dhoni - Kohli Chants' Video

Trending Videos

Terrorists are now selling drugs in Kashmir!
play icon13:18
Terrorists are now selling drugs in Kashmir!
Principals give their salaries for children's education
play icon2:22
Principals give their salaries for children's education
Kasam Samvidhan Ki: Is China hiding its 'face'?
play icon32:52
Kasam Samvidhan Ki: Is China hiding its 'face'?
DNA: Why did Xi Jinping 'run away' from G20?
play icon11:14
DNA: Why did Xi Jinping 'run away' from G20?
Asia Cup 2023: Gautam Gambhir Breaks Silence On The 'Dhoni - Kohli Chants' Video
play icon3:37
Asia Cup 2023: Gautam Gambhir Breaks Silence On The 'Dhoni - Kohli Chants' Video
devkinandan thakur ji,devkinandan,Sanatan Dharma,MK Stalin,mk stalin on sanatan dharma,udhyayanidhi stalin on sanatan dharma,CM MK Stalin,mk stalin speech,Stalin,a raja on sanatana dharma,sp velumani condemns mk stalin,mk stalin sp velumani,mk stalin dmk,mk stalin vs sp velumani,sp velumani vs mk stalin,mk stalin vs cv shanmugam,dmk mk stalin,sp velumani slams mk stalin,mk stalin latest news,mk stalin latest speech,DMK chief MK Stalin,