Devotees Offer Prayers to Lord Ram at Shri Ram Mandir

|Updated: Jan 22, 2024, 03:45 PM IST
the peaceful scene as devotees enter Shri Ram Mandir to offer their heartfelt prayers to Lord Ram. Experience the deep reverence and spiritual connection as worshippers engage in moments of devotion at the sacred temple. Stay tuned for a glimpse into this serene and meaningful act of worship.

Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha: 'Now streets of Ayodhya won't echo with gunshots...', says CM Yogi in Ayodhya
Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha: 'Now streets of Ayodhya won't echo with gunshots...', says CM Yogi in Ayodhya
PM Modi Addresses Shri Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha Ceremony in Ayodhya
PM Modi Addresses Shri Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha Ceremony in Ayodhya
Celebrations at Shri Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha in Ayodhya ,Devotees Rejoice After Seeing Lord Ram Lalla
Celebrations at Shri Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha in Ayodhya ,Devotees Rejoice After Seeing Lord Ram Lalla
Floral Celebration at Shri Ram Mandir 'Pran Pratishtha' Ceremony
Floral Celebration at Shri Ram Mandir 'Pran Pratishtha' Ceremony
Ram Lalla Idol's Enchanting Look After Pran Pratistha
Ram Lalla Idol's Enchanting Look After Pran Pratistha

