Devotees throng in large numbers as Baba Kedarnath Dham doors open

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Apr 25, 2023, 09:20 AM IST

Kedarnath Dham, the main pilgrimage of the Char Dham Yatra, has been opened for the devotees. The doors of Kedarnath opened early in the morning and with this, a crowd of devotees gathered in the temple to have Baba's darshan.