Dhar Bhojshala Survey Report presented in Indore High Court

| Updated: Jul 15, 2024, 01:02 PM IST

Dhar Bhojshala ASI Survey Report Update: Big news is coming related to the survey of Dhar Bhojshala in Madhya Pradesh. The survey report of Dhar Bhojshala has been presented in the High Court today. ASI presented a 2000-page report in Indore High Court. The survey of Bhojshala continued for 98 days. During this period, ASI found more than 1700 remains and evidence. ASI said that the survey was conducted with the help of carbon dating including GPS and GRS.