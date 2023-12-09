trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2697170
Dhiraj Sahu IT Raids Update: IT raid on Dheeraj Sahu over, more than Rs 300 crore cash recovered

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Dec 09, 2023, 07:06 PM IST
As per latest reports, Income Tax raid that was going on for four days at the premises of Congress MP Dheeraj Sahu has ended. More than Rs 300 crore cash has been recovered so far in these raids. Counting of recovered notes is still going on in Odisha.
