Dhirendra Shastri puts forth big demand over girl's safety

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Jun 02, 2023, 09:40 AM IST
Dhirendra Shastri again reiterated the demand for creating a Hindu nation regarding the Sakshi massacre.. Said – daughters will not be safe until Hindu nation is formed.. SP MP ST Hasan accused of spoiling the atmosphere

