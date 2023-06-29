NewsVideos
Dhirendra Shastri said – Hindu nation should not be on paper, it should wake up in the hearts of Indians

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Jun 29, 2023, 01:56 PM IST
Dhirendra Krishna Shastri of Bageshwar Dham in Rajgarh, Madhya Pradesh said that Hindu nation should not be declared on paper but should wake up in the hearts of Indians. Hindu nation means not the nation of Hindus, but should be the nation of Sanatan.

