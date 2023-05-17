NewsVideos
videoDetails

Dhirendra Shastri's poster blackened in Patna

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: May 17, 2023, 06:08 PM IST
Baba Bageshwar's big statement has come to the fore on the poster controversy. Dhirendra Shastri said that you can only tear the poster, cannot remove it from the heart of the people.

