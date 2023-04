videoDetails

Dhoomanganj Thane police soughts remand of Atiq Ahmed's Lawyers Custody

| Updated: Apr 26, 2023, 10:29 AM IST

In the Umesh Pal murder case, the police of Dhumanganj police station have sought remand of Mafia Atiq Ahmed's lawyer Saulat Hanif. The police has filed an application regarding this in the CJM court of Prayagraj on Tuesday. Watch this report to know the news in detail.