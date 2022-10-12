NewsVideos

Did Elon Musk dial Putin before floating Twitter poll on Ukraine-Russia war?

|Updated: Oct 12, 2022, 08:46 PM IST
Quite recently, Elon Musk shared a Twitter poll to bring ‘peace’ in the Russia-Ukraine war which received immense backlash from netizens and Ukrainian officials

All Videos

DNA: Watch Non-Stop News; October 12, 2022
2:10
DNA: Watch Non-Stop News; October 12, 2022
Baat Pate Ki: Deadly Russian strikes on Ukraine continue
43:5
Baat Pate Ki: Deadly Russian strikes on Ukraine continue
Clubs to Receive Over $200 Million World Cup Compensation from FIFA
Clubs to Receive Over $200 Million World Cup Compensation from FIFA
Taal Thok Ke: Why the uproar over the Places of Worship Act, 1991?
1H2:39
Taal Thok Ke: Why the uproar over the Places of Worship Act, 1991?
Deshhit : Russia once again threatens the world with a nuclear attack
27:19
Deshhit : Russia once again threatens the world with a nuclear attack

Trending Videos

2:10
DNA: Watch Non-Stop News; October 12, 2022
43:5
Baat Pate Ki: Deadly Russian strikes on Ukraine continue
Clubs to Receive Over $200 Million World Cup Compensation from FIFA
1H2:39
Taal Thok Ke: Why the uproar over the Places of Worship Act, 1991?
27:19
Deshhit : Russia once again threatens the world with a nuclear attack
World videos,