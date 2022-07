Did NASA lose contact with a $32.7 million lunar spacecraft?

NASA has lost contact with a $32.7 million spacecraft headed to the moon to test out a lopsided lunar orbit, but the space agency engineers are hopeful that they can fix the problem

