trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2657083
NewsVideos
videoDetails

Did rain save Pakistan from defeat in India Asia Cup Match 2023?

|Updated: Sep 03, 2023, 07:58 AM IST
India Vs Pakistan Asia Cup 2023: Crores and billions of cricket fans were a bit disappointed when the Asia Cup-2023 match between India and Pakistan could not be completed on Saturday night due to rain. This high voltage match played in Kandy, Sri Lanka ended in a draw due to rain and bad weather. The Indian team won the toss and batted and scored 266 runs. After this the Pakistan team could not bat at all.
Follow Us

All Videos

CM Ashok Gehlot holds important meeting in Rajasthan Pregnant Lady Viral Video Case
play icon0:33
CM Ashok Gehlot holds important meeting in Rajasthan Pregnant Lady Viral Video Case
Politics intensifies on lathicharge on officers demanding Maratha reservation in Jalna
play icon1:2
Politics intensifies on lathicharge on officers demanding Maratha reservation in Jalna
Watch Top 100 Morning News of the Day
play icon10:39
Watch Top 100 Morning News of the Day
7 Burries under Debris and 2 dies as part of Mumbai Building Collapses
play icon1:2
7 Burries under Debris and 2 dies as part of Mumbai Building Collapses
BIG Update on Chandrayaan 3! Rover Pragyan in sleep mode as its work completes
play icon0:57
BIG Update on Chandrayaan 3! Rover Pragyan in sleep mode as its work completes

Trending Videos

CM Ashok Gehlot holds important meeting in Rajasthan Pregnant Lady Viral Video Case
play icon0:33
CM Ashok Gehlot holds important meeting in Rajasthan Pregnant Lady Viral Video Case
Politics intensifies on lathicharge on officers demanding Maratha reservation in Jalna
play icon1:2
Politics intensifies on lathicharge on officers demanding Maratha reservation in Jalna
Watch Top 100 Morning News of the Day
play icon10:39
Watch Top 100 Morning News of the Day
7 Burries under Debris and 2 dies as part of Mumbai Building Collapses
play icon1:2
7 Burries under Debris and 2 dies as part of Mumbai Building Collapses
BIG Update on Chandrayaan 3! Rover Pragyan in sleep mode as its work completes
play icon0:57
BIG Update on Chandrayaan 3! Rover Pragyan in sleep mode as its work completes
India vs Pakistan,india vs pakistan asia cup 2023,india vs pakistan asia cup 2023 live,india vs pakistan asia cup 2023 status,india vs pakistan asia cup 2023 highlights,Asia Cup 2023,Asia Cup Live,Asia Cup 2023 live,Asia Cup,asia cup 2023 highlights,asia cup loss pakistan reaction,asia cup loss pakistani reaction,india loses match,india lost asia cup 2023,india lost emerging asia cup 2023,india after losing emerging asia cup 2023,rainfall asia cup,Srilanka,