Did Sooraj Barjatya refuse Salman Khan for 'Uunchai'? Deets here

| Updated: Oct 19, 2022, 05:20 PM IST

The trailer for the film 'Uunchai' has been released and is receiving positive reviews. Even Salman Khan once wanted to be a part of the star cast. However, he was denied the role. Recently, Sooraj quoted how superstar Salman Khan also wanted to be part of the project, but he refused him.