Differently-abled women are more likely to have a poor diet: Research

A recent study by researchers at the NYU School of Global Public Health found that specially-abled women are almost twice as likely to perceive their diet as poor and to experience food insecurity. The Journal of the Academy of Nutrition and Dietetics published the findings. Watch for more...

|Updated: Sep 12, 2022, 11:40 AM IST
