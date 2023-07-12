trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2634300
DigiYatra Can Revolutionalize Air Travel In India: Sumesh Patel, Sita Aero | Aviation Talk

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Jul 12, 2023, 10:25 AM IST
The Indian Aviation Industry is going through a transformational change, as the govt is not only pushing infrastructure development, but also the use of technology in making air travel seamless and hassle-free. Supporting govt in this cause is Sita Aero, a preferred technology company for aviation stakeholders across the globe. We got in touch with Sumesh Patel, President, APAC, Sita Aero to understand the role of digitization and advancement in the aviation industry.
