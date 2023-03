videoDetails

Digvijaya Singh makes serious allegations over Indore Temple Incident

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Mar 31, 2023, 10:04 AM IST

A painful accident took place due to the collapse of the stepwell roof in Beleshwar Mahadev Temple, Indore. The tweet of Congress leader Digvijay Singh has come to the fore. Making a serious allegation, he said that 'the temple is in the possession of some people, the slab was put in the well without approval'. Know in detail in this report what Digvijay Singh wrote in the tweet.