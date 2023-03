videoDetails

Dilip Ghosh counterattacks Mamata Banerjee Statement on Muslims

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Mar 30, 2023, 10:46 AM IST

TMC leader Mamta Banerjee sitting on dharna taught a lesson to the opposition against the central government. During this, on the occasion of Ram Navami, a statement was made in favor of Muslims to get their vote bank, which has sparked controversy. Responding to this, BJP leader Dilip Ghosh retaliated strongly and said, 'Mamta Banerjee's Hindu love is fake'.