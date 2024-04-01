Advertisement
NewsVideos
videoDetails

Dilip Pandey makes huge accusation on BJP

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Apr 01, 2024, 03:04 PM IST
Video ThumbnailPlay icon
Follow Us
Dilip Pandey have made huge accusation on BJP. AAP leader Dilip Pandey said, 'BJP lured AAP MLAs. BJP is plotting to bring President's rule.

All Videos

Kejriwal Arrest Update: 'Public will respond to dictatorship...', Says Sunita Kejriwal
Play Icon01:29
Kejriwal Arrest Update: 'Public will respond to dictatorship...', Says Sunita Kejriwal
Viral Video: Uncontrollable Massive Fight Breaks Out Between Two Drunk Boys Group At Majnu Ka Tilla
Play Icon01:05
Viral Video: Uncontrollable Massive Fight Breaks Out Between Two Drunk Boys Group At Majnu Ka Tilla
AAP makes serious allegations against BJP over Arvind Kejriwal's arrest
Play Icon04:29
AAP makes serious allegations against BJP over Arvind Kejriwal's arrest
Viral Video: Arm Wrestling Mishap Raises Risk Of Serious Injuries
Play Icon00:33
Viral Video: Arm Wrestling Mishap Raises Risk Of Serious Injuries
Indian Army Official: Lt Col Avnish Bajpai Makes Bold 14,000-Foot Parachute Jump With Artificial Limb
Play Icon01:42
 Indian Army Official: Lt Col Avnish Bajpai Makes Bold 14,000-Foot Parachute Jump With Artificial Limb

Trending Videos

Kejriwal Arrest Update: 'Public will respond to dictatorship...', Says Sunita Kejriwal
play icon1:29
Kejriwal Arrest Update: 'Public will respond to dictatorship...', Says Sunita Kejriwal
Viral Video: Uncontrollable Massive Fight Breaks Out Between Two Drunk Boys Group At Majnu Ka Tilla
play icon1:5
Viral Video: Uncontrollable Massive Fight Breaks Out Between Two Drunk Boys Group At Majnu Ka Tilla
AAP makes serious allegations against BJP over Arvind Kejriwal's arrest
play icon4:29
AAP makes serious allegations against BJP over Arvind Kejriwal's arrest
Viral Video: Arm Wrestling Mishap Raises Risk Of Serious Injuries
play icon0:33
Viral Video: Arm Wrestling Mishap Raises Risk Of Serious Injuries
Indian Army Official: Lt Col Avnish Bajpai Makes Bold 14,000-Foot Parachute Jump With Artificial Limb
play icon1:42
Indian Army Official: Lt Col Avnish Bajpai Makes Bold 14,000-Foot Parachute Jump With Artificial Limb