Dimapur Car Accident: Giant rock crushes cars in Nagaland, 2 dead, 3 injured

|Updated: Jul 14, 2023, 03:40 PM IST
Two people died and three others were injured after a giant rock rolled down and smashed three cars on the Kohima-Dimapur National Highway during a landslide amid heavy rains. The incident took place in Nagaland's Chumoukedima district on Tuesday evening around 5 pm.
