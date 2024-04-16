Advertisement
Dimple Yadav files nomination ahead of Lok Sabha Election

|Updated: Apr 16, 2024, 04:24 PM IST
Samajwadi Party leader Dimple Yadav has filed nomination. At the time of nomination filing, several senior leaders including Akhilesh Yadav were present with her.

