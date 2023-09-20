trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2664748
Dimple Yadav's exclusive conversation with Zee News on the issue of women's reservation.

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Sep 20, 2023, 12:18 PM IST
Today, a great debate is taking place in India on an important topic related to the rights of half the population. The Women's Reservation Bill has been pending in this country for decades. The time of seven hours that was kept in the Lok Sabha today to discuss this bill was Rs. That great brainstorming has begun. Dimple Yadav has said a big thing on the issue of women's reservation.
