“Disgusting Hindu” Another hate crime video in US against Hindus went viral Zee English News

The incident reportedly occurred in California’s Fremont on August 21 when Krishnan Jayaraman was abused and called a “dirty Hindu” by 37-year-old Tejinder Singh, who also happens to be of Indian descent.

| Updated: Sep 01, 2022, 09:03 PM IST

