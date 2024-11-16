Advertisement
Disha Patani's Father Cheated Of ₹25 Lakh By Fraudsters

Updated: Nov 16, 2024, 11:12 AM IST
Bollywood actress Disha Patni's father has become a victim of a big fraud. Disha's father and retired police officer Jagdish Patni has been duped. Fraudsters extorted Rs 25 lakhs in the name of making Jagdish Patni the chairman of a government commission. Citing high connections in the UP government, the fraudsters promised Disha's father to make him the chairman of any commission in the state government. Then Disha's father gave 5 lakhs in cash and 20 lakhs transferred to his account. But when the work was not done, he realized that he had been duped. After which he lodged an FIR in Bareilly. The police have registered a case. So far, the police have registered an FIR against 5 people including the alleged Acharya of Juna Akhara.

