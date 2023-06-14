NewsVideos
District administration refuses to give approval for Mahapanchayat on 15th June in Uttarkashi Love Jihad Case

|Updated: Jun 14, 2023, 02:34 PM IST
Uttarkashi Love Jihad: The district administration has refused to give approval in the case of alleged love jihad in Uttarkashi. DGP Ashok Kumar has said that, 'Police will not allow all this to happen in the district. Now neither will anyone be allowed to play with law and order.

