DK Shivakumar completely rejected this order of 10 Janpath. What is the reason?

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: May 15, 2023, 04:28 PM IST

After the Karnataka elections, the condition of Congress in the state has become like Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh. The Congress has got the victory, but the churning is going on as to who will get the CM's chair. According to sources, DK Shivakumar has refused the 2 and 3 year CM formula of the Congress high command.