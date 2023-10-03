trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2670561
DNA: 104-year-old woman sets skydiving world record

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Oct 03, 2023, 11:22 PM IST
104-year-old Dorothy Hoffner, a resident of Chicago, jumped from a height of 13 thousand 500 feet. Her goal was to create a world record in skydiving. When Hoffner did skydiving for the first time, she had to fly a plane. Had to be pushed out... But on Sunday, a US Parachute Association certified trainer encouraged Hoffner to jump from a height of 13,500 feet... after which Hoffner himself jumped...
