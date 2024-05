videoDetails

DNA: 12-year-old girl develops hole in stomach after eating nitrogen paan

Sonam | Updated: May 21, 2024, 11:58 PM IST

In Bengaluru, a 12 year old girl found it difficult to smoke paan at wedding. The girl had severe stomach pain after smoking paan. Seeing the girl's condition worsening, the parents took her to the hospital where doctors conducted intra-operative OGD to find out the reason for the girl's stomach pain. It was found that due to smoking paan, the girl had a hole in her lower stomach.