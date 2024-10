videoDetails

DNA: '1200 year old dargah was demolished' - Owaisi

Sonam | Updated: Oct 08, 2024, 11:40 PM IST

Now we will talk about Asaduddin Owaisi. He was seen trying his best to incite public sentiments by giving a religious angle to the issue of encroachment removal. He has uploaded a video of a speech on his Twitter handle. In this, he is inciting people by saying that a 1200-year-old dargah was demolished in Gujarat and many mosques were demolished.