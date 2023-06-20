NewsVideos
DNA: 1600 crore contract to JDU MP's son-daughter-in-law!

|Updated: Jun 20, 2023, 11:44 PM IST
The Bihar government has given a contract worth Rs 1600 crore for running emergency ambulances. On which questions are now being raised, this contract for the next five years has been given to the relatives of JDU MP Chandrashwar Prasad. See today's analysis in DNA on this issue.

