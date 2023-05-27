NewsVideos
videoDetails

DNA: 21 lakh liters of water pumped out for officer's mobile

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: May 27, 2023, 12:18 AM IST
Employees poured 21 lakh liters of water to retrieve the fallen officer's mobile at Paralkot Dam in Kanker district of Chhattisgarh. The entire dam was emptied by pumping for three days. About one and a half thousand acres of land could have been cultivated with this water shed in the scorching heat.

All Videos

Top 50 : Magnificent pictures of the new Parliament House came in front, see EXCLUSIVE VIDEO
6:57
Top 50 : Magnificent pictures of the new Parliament House came in front, see EXCLUSIVE VIDEO
DNA: The world chained by 'modern slavery'
10:34
DNA: The world chained by 'modern slavery'
IPL 2023: MI destroyed in the storm of Gill!
6:10
IPL 2023: MI destroyed in the storm of Gill!
DNA: When Guyana got independence from UK in 1966
2:27
DNA: When Guyana got independence from UK in 1966
DNA: 'Bhagam Bhag' of 2 Sherpas on Mount Everest
14:45
DNA: 'Bhagam Bhag' of 2 Sherpas on Mount Everest

Trending Videos

6:57
Top 50 : Magnificent pictures of the new Parliament House came in front, see EXCLUSIVE VIDEO
10:34
DNA: The world chained by 'modern slavery'
6:10
IPL 2023: MI destroyed in the storm of Gill!
2:27
DNA: When Guyana got independence from UK in 1966
14:45
DNA: 'Bhagam Bhag' of 2 Sherpas on Mount Everest
DNA Video,Food Inspector Rajesh Vishwas suspend,Kanker,emptying dam when mobile falls in water,Samsung s23 phone,Samsung s23 phone price,samsung s23 waterproof test,mobile dropped in water,food inspector pumped millions liters water,dam water,iPhones,Chhattisgarh,Kanker,Pankhajoor,Zee News,Hindi News,food inspector rajesh vishwas,Food Inspector,koyalibeda food inspector rajesh vishwas,inspector rajesh kumar,suspend,sadashib sunday suspense,