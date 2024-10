videoDetails

DNA: Ratan Tata - A True Patriot's Final Farewell

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Oct 11, 2024, 02:50 AM IST

A person’s true worth isn’t measured by their bank balance but by how they are remembered after they leave. The whole of India mourns the loss of Ratan Tata, a man who uplifted the country both economically and emotionally. His generosity and patriotism made him truly unique.