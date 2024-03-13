NewsVideos
videoDetails

DNA: A picture that puts BCCI to shame

Sonam|Updated: Mar 13, 2024, 02:06 AM IST
Follow Us
Zee News questions why the world's richest cricket board is not ready to adopt blind cricket? Zee News questions why BCCI, which has adopted foreign teams, is hesitating to support blind cricket? Zee News questions why BCCI, which pays crores of rupees as fees to foreign players in IPL, is so indifferent about providing financial help to blind cricketers?

All Videos

DNA: In which countries blind cricket is recognized?
Play Icon14:02
DNA: In which countries blind cricket is recognized?
DNA: Why discrimination against Indian blind cricket?
Play Icon12:11
DNA: Why discrimination against Indian blind cricket?
DNA: Why doesn't BCCI 'see' blind cricket?
Play Icon07:03
DNA: Why doesn't BCCI 'see' blind cricket?
Taal Thok Ke: Why Did BJP Replace Manohar Lal With Nayab Saini?
Play Icon20:14
Taal Thok Ke: Why Did BJP Replace Manohar Lal With Nayab Saini?
Congress releases 2nd List of 43 Candidates
Play Icon01:24
Congress releases 2nd List of 43 Candidates

Trending Videos

DNA: In which countries blind cricket is recognized?
play icon14:2
DNA: In which countries blind cricket is recognized?
DNA: Why discrimination against Indian blind cricket?
play icon12:11
DNA: Why discrimination against Indian blind cricket?
DNA: Why doesn't BCCI 'see' blind cricket?
play icon7:3
DNA: Why doesn't BCCI 'see' blind cricket?
Taal Thok Ke: Why Did BJP Replace Manohar Lal With Nayab Saini?
play icon20:14
Taal Thok Ke: Why Did BJP Replace Manohar Lal With Nayab Saini?
Congress releases 2nd List of 43 Candidates
play icon1:24
Congress releases 2nd List of 43 Candidates