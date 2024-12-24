Advertisement
trendingVideosenglish2835259https://zeenews.india.com/video/news/rajneeti-150-year-old-stepwell-found-in-sambhal-s-chandausi-2835259.html
NewsVideos
videoDetails

Rajneeti: 150-year-old stepwell found in Sambhal’s Chandausi

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Dec 24, 2024, 11:58 AM IST
Video ThumbnailPlay icon
Follow Us
Everyone is surprised to see the evidences of Sanatan emerging from Sambhal in Uttar Pradesh... Everyone has the same question in their mind that who made these heritages anonymous and why... Amidst the evidences of Sanatan found in Sambhal, the excavation of the stepwell found in Chandausi is also going on... What was seen inside the stepwell today... is very shocking... Actually, Chandausi is called Mini Vrindavan... because it is just a short distance from Banke Bihari temple... Its design is also similar to Krishna temples... Hence now the search for the secrets of this stepwell has gained momentum.

All Videos

Politics Sparks Over Delhi Rohingya Muslims
Play Icon46:03
Politics Sparks Over Delhi Rohingya Muslims
Watch today's horoscope with Astrologer Bhawana Sharma
Play Icon06:42
Watch today's horoscope with Astrologer Bhawana Sharma
Watch Top 50 Headlines of the day
Play Icon06:13
Watch Top 50 Headlines of the day
Watch Exclusive Report on Ramappa Temple
Play Icon11:18
Watch Exclusive Report on Ramappa Temple
Top Headlines: Watch Top 50 News of the Day
Play Icon05:14
Top Headlines: Watch Top 50 News of the Day

Trending Videos

Politics Sparks Over Delhi Rohingya Muslims
play icon46:3
Politics Sparks Over Delhi Rohingya Muslims
Watch today's horoscope with Astrologer Bhawana Sharma
play icon6:42
Watch today's horoscope with Astrologer Bhawana Sharma
Watch Top 50 Headlines of the day
play icon6:13
Watch Top 50 Headlines of the day
Watch Exclusive Report on Ramappa Temple
play icon11:18
Watch Exclusive Report on Ramappa Temple
Top Headlines: Watch Top 50 News of the Day
play icon5:14
Top Headlines: Watch Top 50 News of the Day
NEWS ON ONE CLICK