videoDetails

Rajneeti: 150-year-old stepwell found in Sambhal’s Chandausi

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Dec 24, 2024, 11:58 AM IST

Everyone is surprised to see the evidences of Sanatan emerging from Sambhal in Uttar Pradesh... Everyone has the same question in their mind that who made these heritages anonymous and why... Amidst the evidences of Sanatan found in Sambhal, the excavation of the stepwell found in Chandausi is also going on... What was seen inside the stepwell today... is very shocking... Actually, Chandausi is called Mini Vrindavan... because it is just a short distance from Banke Bihari temple... Its design is also similar to Krishna temples... Hence now the search for the secrets of this stepwell has gained momentum.