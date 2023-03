videoDetails

DNA: Ahmedabad to Prayagraj....Atiq's 'Journey'

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Mar 27, 2023, 11:22 PM IST

Notorious gangster of Uttar Pradesh Atiq Ahmed did not want to come to UP. But after the Umeshpal murder case, a team of 45 policemen brought him safely from Sabarmati Jail to Naini Jail in Prayagraj. Police vehicles were stopped at many places while coming by road. So the same police van in which Atiq was sitting. That police van collided with a cattle.