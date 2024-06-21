videoDetails

DNA: Air pollution: Every day, 464 children in India die, says Report

Sonam | Updated: Jun 21, 2024, 02:44 AM IST

At present there is severe heat in the country. The temperature is reaching 40 to 48 degrees Celsius. More than 100 people have died due to heat in the country. But do you know what are the two causes of most deaths in the world? The first cause of deaths all over the world is high blood pressure and the second cause is air pollution. This report titled State of Global Air 2024 shows that air pollution was the cause of death of about 464 children in India every day in the year 2021.