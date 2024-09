videoDetails

DNA: 'All India Competition' - The Race for Encounters!

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Sep 27, 2024, 02:32 AM IST

There seems to be an unofficial nationwide "All India Encounter Competition" going on among several states' police forces. With no official announcement, this 'competition' sees police officers from UP, Uttarakhand, Delhi, and Maharashtra vying for the top spot. The rule is simple: catch criminals, encounter them, and get accolades. In this week’s tally, Uttar Pradesh leads the race.