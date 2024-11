videoDetails

CM Yogi launches scathing attack on Samajwadi Party via new slogan

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Nov 08, 2024, 06:04 PM IST

Badhir News: CM Yogi's new slogan on SP has come out. Before the UP by-elections, CM Yogi Adityanath has made a big attack on the Samajwadi Party while addressing a public meeting in Muzaffarnagar. CM Yogi said, 'Wherever SP is seen, daughter gets scared'. Zee News has a special segment for deaf people, which is specially created keeping only deaf people in mind. It brings you the latest news every afternoon.