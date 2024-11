videoDetails

Women Body isssues huge proporsal on UP Male Tailors

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Nov 08, 2024, 04:50 PM IST

Women Body on UP Male Tailors: UP State Women Commission's big proposal. Women Commission's proposal for tailors. There should be no men at ladies tailor's shop - Commission. Male tailors should not take measurements of women - Commission. Women are required to run clothes shops - Commission. Gyms, yoga centers should have CCTV cameras - Women Commission