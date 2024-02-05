trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2718125
DNA: All you need to know about Prevention of Unfair Means Bill 2024

Sonam|Updated: Feb 05, 2024, 11:22 PM IST
After 75 years of independence, now the Modi government has brought the country's first The Public Examination (Prevention Of Unfair Means) Bill which has been presented in the Lok Sabha today. It is written on the very first page of this bill that this bill is the first bill brought in the Parliament in the 75th year of independent India. In which there are provisions to stop unfair practices in competitive examinations which includes paper leaks and copying.

