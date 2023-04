videoDetails

DNA: 'Amusing' analysis on Pakistan's anger

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Apr 12, 2023, 11:48 PM IST

The G-20 meeting is going to be held in Jammu and Kashmir and Pakistan has suffered due to this meeting. Pakistan's Foreign Ministry has said in a press release that it is angry with India's move. This analysis of Pakistan's anger in DNA 'enjoyed'.