DNA analysis 'guarantee of change' in Kashmir

Sonam|Updated: Mar 07, 2024, 10:14 PM IST
Today in Srinagar, Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed thousands of people at Bakshi Stadium. No one believed that Prime Minister Narendra Modi's fan following is so high even in Kashmir. He had come to try to connect the people of Jammu and Kashmir with the 'Modi Ka Parivar' campaign. To connect with the people, he gifted projects worth Rs 6,400 crore to Jammu and Kashmir. The people of Kashmir, about which Pakistan spreads rumors all over the world, gave a befitting reply to Pakistan by participating with full enthusiasm in Prime Minister Narendra Modi's program today.

