DNA: Analysis of anti-Sanatan mentality

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Dec 07, 2023, 12:24 AM IST
Dr DNV Senthil Kumar, MP of Tamil Nadu's ruling party DMK i.e. Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam, in his address described the country as divided into two parts. While dividing India into South and North, he called the North Indian states as 'Gomutra States'. In the recent assembly elections held in five states, BJP registered victory in three Hindi speaking states, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh.
