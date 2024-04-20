Advertisement
NewsVideos
videoDetails

DNA: Analysis of first phase voting of Lok Sabha Elections

Sonam|Updated: Apr 20, 2024, 02:04 AM IST
Video ThumbnailPlay icon
Follow Us
Today, starting with DNA, we will analyze the first phase of voting in the Lok Sabha elections and the first phase of election violence in Bengal. Today voting took place on 102 seats of Lok Sabha. In which the enthusiasm of the voters was worth seeing. Well, it was also worth seeing that like every time, this time there was violence at many places during voting in Bengal. Therefore, today we will show you a short and crisp analysis of the first phase of elections and will also decode the trend of violence on the day of voting in Bengal.

All Videos

Rajniti: Cooch Behar Sees Series Of Violence Amid Lok Sabha Polls
Play Icon16:30
Rajniti: Cooch Behar Sees Series Of Violence Amid Lok Sabha Polls
Taal Thok Ke: How Many Mangoes Did Kejriwal Eat?
Play Icon47:32
Taal Thok Ke: How Many Mangoes Did Kejriwal Eat?
Internet Unhappy With Fusion Dish Made Using Daualt Ki Chaat And Omelette
Play Icon00:28
Internet Unhappy With Fusion Dish Made Using Daualt Ki Chaat And Omelette
Kiara Advani Stuns In White Top And Blue Denim - Watch
Play Icon00:16
Kiara Advani Stuns In White Top And Blue Denim - Watch
This How Two Japanese Women Reacted After Wearing Indian Kurta For First Time
Play Icon00:23
This How Two Japanese Women Reacted After Wearing Indian Kurta For First Time

Trending Videos

Rajniti: Cooch Behar Sees Series Of Violence Amid Lok Sabha Polls
play icon16:30
Rajniti: Cooch Behar Sees Series Of Violence Amid Lok Sabha Polls
Taal Thok Ke: How Many Mangoes Did Kejriwal Eat?
play icon47:32
Taal Thok Ke: How Many Mangoes Did Kejriwal Eat?
Internet Unhappy With Fusion Dish Made Using Daualt Ki Chaat And Omelette
play icon0:28
Internet Unhappy With Fusion Dish Made Using Daualt Ki Chaat And Omelette
Kiara Advani Stuns In White Top And Blue Denim - Watch
play icon0:16
Kiara Advani Stuns In White Top And Blue Denim - Watch
This How Two Japanese Women Reacted After Wearing Indian Kurta For First Time
play icon0:23
This How Two Japanese Women Reacted After Wearing Indian Kurta For First Time