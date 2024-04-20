videoDetails

DNA: Analysis of first phase voting of Lok Sabha Elections

Sonam | Updated: Apr 20, 2024, 02:04 AM IST

Today, starting with DNA, we will analyze the first phase of voting in the Lok Sabha elections and the first phase of election violence in Bengal. Today voting took place on 102 seats of Lok Sabha. In which the enthusiasm of the voters was worth seeing. Well, it was also worth seeing that like every time, this time there was violence at many places during voting in Bengal. Therefore, today we will show you a short and crisp analysis of the first phase of elections and will also decode the trend of violence on the day of voting in Bengal.