DNA: Analysis of Haryana..Jammu-Kashmir exit poll

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Oct 06, 2024, 02:16 AM IST
After the voting ends in Haryana today, the results of the Jammu-Kashmir and Haryana elections will be declared on June 8. But today the exit polls of the elections have come in both the states. According to which, this time Congress government is expected to come to power in Haryana and Congress and National Conference in Jammu-Kashmir. We have prepared the Maha Exit Polls of Haryana and Jammu-Kashmir...we will tell you its results...first let's talk about the exit polls of Jammu-Kashmir

