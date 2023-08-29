trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2655324
DNA analysis of ISRO's Aditya L1, know what is the purpose of this mission? Aditya L1 Mission

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Aug 29, 2023, 10:36 PM IST
After conquering the Moon, ISRO is now preparing to collect the Sun's data. Many people are thinking that like Chandrayaan-3 went to the surface of the Moon, similarly Mission Aditya L-1 will also land on the Sun. But today we are going to tell you its truth. Today we will tell you what is the purpose of Mission Aditya L-1, how far it is going. India's first solar mission Aditya L-1 is to be launched on 2 September.
